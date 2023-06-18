Williamsport, Pa. — The third annual Juneteenth Festival returned to Brandon Park on Saturday, with a community celebration from 12-4 p.m.

Juneteenth, which officially became a federal holiday in 2021, commemorates the official freeing of the last slaves. On that day in 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform the last slaves of their freedom, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, along with community partners and businesses, hosted its first Juneteenth celebration in 2021, just two days after President Joe Biden signed a bill proclaiming Juneteenth a holiday.

A Freedom Walk to the park kicked off this year's community event at 11 a.m., beginning at Freedom Road.

The purpose of the walk was to pay “homage and honor to the ancestors that came before but also inspire the youth” to reach their full potential said Melodie Russell, one of the event’s main organizers.

There was a prayer and words of reflection before the participants walked from the Freedom Road Cemetery Historical Site, across Grampian Boulevard, and up Market Street via the sidewalk to Brandon Park.

The festival featured activities for children, live entertainment, and more than 40 vendors.

