Mifflinburg, Pa. — The Mifflinburg and Lewisburg YMCA are challenging all walkers and runners to their second Y to Y Challenge.

The challenge, scheduled for September 17 at 8:30 a.m., will take place along the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and covers 7.5 miles. Participants will begin near the Mifflinburg Weis Market and finish at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

All proceeds from the Y to Y Challenge will support youth programs at the Mifflinburg and Lewisburg branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. One such program is the Teen Leaders Club in Mifflinburg, which gathers sixth through ninth graders each week to participate in a service project.

“The Teen Leaders Club is a great opportunity for youth to get involved in giving back to the community. The youth enjoy fun activities, build friendships, learn and grow as individuals, and develop leadership skills, all while making valuable contributions to improving the local community,” said Angela Haines, Director of the Mifflinburg YMCA. “As a thank you for their service, each youth receives a YMCA membership which enables them to focus on their physical health and have a safe place to go after school.”

Those who don't feel like taking on the challenge can still participate by gathering in the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center's courtyard to cheer on the runners. The courtyard will also host the Pelican's Snoballs food truck, an obstacle course for children, and YMCA representatives providing nutrition information.

To register and for more information, visit gsvymca.org, or contact Angela Haines at (570) 966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.

