The images are heartbreaking, astounding, sobering, frightening. Use your adjective of choice, but the vast destruction caused by weekend tornadoes across the midwest is undeniable.

More than 80 people across five states are confirmed dead, with anticipated increases. Homes and businesses are obliterated.

According to reporting by the New York Times, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the ages of the victims ranged from two months to 98 years. Unaccounted for: at least 122 people.

Think of the pride and effort a community puts into decorating for the holidays. Wreaths on lamp posts, garland and lights. Now imagine, instead, losing family members, friends, your home, your business, your whole town just weeks before Christmas to a violent tornado.

There is hopeful talk of rebuilding. There are weeks, months, years ahead of struggle for many families.

NorthcentralPa.com is collecting funds to donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, established by Governer Beshear to support communities who have lost so much.

Tune into the Midday Show for more information, or give using our online platform.

How to help: Donate with NorthcentralPA.com by clicking this link.