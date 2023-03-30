Mountain biking — as a school sport encouraging fun, learning, and environmental stewardship — is growing in popularity across the state and among area school districts.

Pennsylvania’s mountain biking league for students, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL), now consists of 68 teams statewide. The organization hopes to expand to include students from every county in Pa. Currently, in northcentral Pa., Lycoming, Centre, and Montour counties have their own teams.

The Lycoming County Bike Team includes students in grades 6-12 from Lycoming, plus some students from Sullivan and Tioga counties. Founded in 2016, the team is now entering its eighth season, said Joe Tavani, one of the founders and current coach of the Lycoming County Bike Team.

In the state league overall, interest has grown to the point of 1,000 competitors at any conference event. This rise has prompted talk about dividing the state into eastern and western conferences, according to Tavani.

While a co-ed sport, it has been dominated by men in the past — a fact PICL is looking to change with their new program GRiT, or girls riding together: a camp to introduce young females to the sport.

The Lycoming County Bike Team plans to host their own GRiT camp for the Sullivan County wing of their team from June 19-21. The Lycoming County team is about one-quarter female, Tavani said.

Local raceday can often bring out over 100 participants, but only the top five finishers within each age group score for the team. At least one female racer must be scored in the top five for each group.

Each raceday, like each practice, is a mix of competition and fun, with separate options of a competition course or an adventure course.

In the adventure course, the goal is not to win, but to enjoy the ride. “The adventure component is for kids that are not necessarily interested in racing,” Tavani said. Practices are also structured around fun, with “workouts hidden in games."

Considered a fall sport, the mountain biking season starts in July and runs through October, with match season beginning in September. Practices and races are often held in state parks, or local spots such as the South Williamsport Water Authority and Rider Park.

“Everybody gets to compete; everybody gets to ride...we're a different sport. Over the years we've also had kids that don't tend to be athletic from the nature of ball sports, right? But they want to be part of some group. And this is kind of a way to come out to hang out and have fun on your bikes,” Tavani said.

Students learn how to repair their bicycles, support their local community, and support their teammates. In doing so, Tavani said, students learn to “build strong minds.”

“We have them learn skills and see them progress. It not only strengthens their mind, but strengthens their character to learn how to get over difficult obstacles, not giving up, things like that," Tavani said.

Being on the team also means helping the local environment. Every practice involves trail work, hours which students can log for school credit. The Lycoming County team put in 168 hours of trail work last season. Across the state league, students logged 24,000 hours, according to Tavani.

Students do not need prior experience or gear to join. The team provides teaching and gear opportunities.

Financial scholarships are available for low-income students through PICL and local community organizations. The team often partners with community groups and bicycle shops to provide bikes, pay league fees, buy helmets, or offer other means of support.

Some students of the Lycoming County team volunteer at Bicycle Recycle in Williamsport.

Students interested in joining a team can find details on how to apply here.

