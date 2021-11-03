Tioga County -- Community library raffles are a fun opportunity to win a prize, and who doesn't like gifts? The Friends of the Green Free Library basket raffle will begin this Friday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro.

On Friday, four baskets, including the Tioga County Basket, Cooking with Children Basket, Dickens of a Basket and the Relax and Read Basket, will be put on display in the showcase in the library’s foyer and raffle tickets for $3 each or two for $5 will be available at the library’s circulation desk or from members of the Friends group.

The drawing for the four basket winners will be on Dickens of a Christmas Saturday, Dec. 4.

The library is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the library at 570-724-4876.



