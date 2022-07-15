Bloomsburg, Pa. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will headline the stage at the Bloomsburg Fair in September.

Tickets for the show on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., go on sale today and can be purchased online, in person at the Grandstand ticket office on Fridays from 2-7 p.m., or by calling the box office at 570-387-4145.

After forming her band the Blackhearts in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover."

With a career that's spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan Jett remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.

As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by Bikini Kill, and the Germs' LA punk masterpiece ‘GI.’ Jett and co-founder Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) founded Blackheart from the trunk of Kenny’s Cadillac after countless rejections from no less than 23 labels.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +3 Local business partners with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for a volunteer day