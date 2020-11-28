Hershey, Pa--Just over a year ago the Jersey Shore Bulldogs suffered a heart breaking defeat in the PIAA State Semi-Finals against Dallas.

The loss left them feeling empty as they weren’t able to capture the first ever berth for the programs history into the PIAA Championship game at Hersey.

Almost a year to the date, the Bulldogs suffered another loss. But this time coming after almost an impossible fourth quarter comeback at the hands of a state powerhouse, as they fell to Thomas Jefferson 21-14.

Owen Anderson opened up the state championship with a 58 yard kick return that looked as if it had a chance to go all the way. Once the Thomas Jefferson defense took the field though it was evident the tough road laid out ahead if the Bulldogs were to make even more history by winning a state title.

The Jaguar defensive line was unstoppable no matter the strength and effort being thrown their way by the Jersey Shore offensive line.

The Jaguars finished the game with seven sacks on the night and limiting Cam Allison to only nine yards on the evening. Brandon Wheary was able to make some impressive throws when he had time but Thomas Jefferson and linebacker Preston Zandier seemed to always find a way to force the Quarterback out of the pocket if he even had enough time to do so.

After Shore forced a Thomas Jefferson punt nearly midway through the first quarter, Thomas Jefferson punter, and Quarterback Jake Pugh was able to pin the Bulldogs down within their own 10 yard line soon forcing a punt with their menacing defensive line and linebacking core.

When Thomas Jefferson took over at the Bulldog 15 it only took four Conner Murga runs to end in a 3-yard touchdown putting the Jaguars up early as most expected with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.

While the Bulldog offense had its hands full with the likes of Youngstown State bound and starting linebacker Preston Zandier eliminating any big play potential, the Bulldog defense did as good of a job as possible containing the Jaguar offense.

Cayden Hess was electric at the cornerback position, picking the perfect times to try to jump routes and coming exceptionally close to multiple interceptions.

The Packer brothers seemed to tag team every big third down run needed to make a stop and give the offense another chance, and Ben Webb was a force on the defensive line pressuring Pugh into throws before routes had fully developed.

Despite the work being put in defensively Thomas Jefferson was able to find the board again with 11:52 remaining in the first half on a 27-yard touchdown connection between Pugh and Preston Zandier, who did his due diligence offensively reining in every huge third down pass to keep the Jaguar offense on the field.

At the half Jersey Shore’s offense had produced negative 35 rushing yards, and only 64 passing yards while only able to gain four first downs to that point. But right along with the theme of this Jersey Shore football program that has continuously overcome adversity the team came out with more than enough fight left to make a championship push as a championship caliber team does.

After the third quarter began with hard nosed gritty defensive stops forcing three punts and and turnover on downs between the two teams collectively the spark that Jersey Shore needed and knew would happen, came when Dalton Dugan jumped a flat route allowing himself to reel in Pugh’s pass and take it 50 yards to the house for a touchdown bringing Jersey Shore within a score almost an instant replay of his massive pick-six just a week ago in the state semi-finals against favorite Lampeter-Strasburg.

With time winding down in the game, Thomas Jefferson’s offense went on the attack, grinding its way down to the Jersey Shore one-yard line with just 7:22 remaining and chances at a state title looking bleak.

Unsurprising the no-quit kids showed up again when Gabe Packer forced a Conner Murga fumble with Hayden Packer recovering and giving life yet again to the Bulldogs title hopes.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Murga would get his revenge as a botched snap between Branden Wheary and the center gave Murga a fumble recovery on the Jersey Shore four yard line ultimately leading to a Deron Vanbibber touchdown and a 14-point Thomas Jefferson lead with just 5:53 remaining in the game. This came before a desperation pass was intercepted by Thomas Jefferson just a minute later which seemed at the time would all but seal the fifth state title for the school.

It wouldn’t be the Jersey Shore Bulldogs if fireworks weren’t going off, even on a cold blustery night in Hersey as the Bulldogs got the ball back yet again after a huge defensive stand to give them one last chance to take home the ultimate prize.

The best drive of the night began from the Bulldogs own 20 as they marched down the field with Cayden Hess and TJ’s Deron Vanbibber battling it out play after play at the cornerback and wide receiver positions.

Owen Anderson was able to secure a one-yard touchdown pass from Branden Wheary with just 34 seconds to go and an unlikely onsides kick needed for any chance at forcing overtime or having a chance to win. In typical Jersey Shore fashion, the Bulldogs converted a successful onsides kick, taking over possession at the Thomas Jefferson 48 yard line with just under 30 seconds to go in the game.

Wheary, who had stood in the pocket and taken hit after hit all night, never backed down from the big, strong, and fast, TJ defensive line.

He delivered a pass to Cayden Hess at the Thomas Jefferson 20 yard line giving the Bulldogs the improbable chance to tie or win the state title with just 21 seconds remaining.

After three incredible throws, and defensive plays one of which was hauled in on the goal line but broken up, the season came down to one last attempt.

As Wheary dropped back for the haul into the end zone the Thomas Jefferson defensive line was able to converge on him before he was able to fully deliver the ball and the Jaguars took home the 4A state championship.

After yet another season of improvement in the Bulldog football program, another goal accomplished, and more perseverance than ever before shown, the Bulldogs came up just shy again, but this time they yet again did more than many could have ever expected.

This same program just nine years ago in Head Coach Tom Gravish’s first season went 0-10. Nine years later the Jersey Shore Bulldogs have won a third consecutive district championship, finished the season 11-1 and have now put the state of Pennsylvania on notice in Class 4A that they are here to stay and won’t stop climbing the ladder until they get to hoist that trophy they came so close to hoisting today,

Thomas Jefferson 21, Jersey Shore 14

Jersey Shore 0 0 7 7--14

Thomas Jefferson 7 7 0 7--21

First Quarter

Thomas Jefferson - Conner Murga 3 yard touchdown run (6:00

Second Quarter

Thomas Jefferson - Jake Pugh 27 yard touchdown pass to Preston Zandier (11:52

Third Quarter

Jersey Shore - Dalton Dugan 50 yard interception return (2:49

Fourth Quarter

Thomas Jefferson - 4 yard Deron Vanbibber run (5:48)

Jersey Shore - Brandon Wheary 1 yard touchdown pass to Owen Anderson (:34

Individual Statistics

Passing:

Jersey Shore-Brandon Wheary 18-33 175 yards, TD, Int.

Thomas Jefferson-Jake Pugh 11-22 161 yards, TD

Rushing:

Jersey Shore- Cam Allison 7-9, Owen Anderson 2- (-2); Quincey Myers 1-0; Hayden Packer 1-1; Brady Jordan 1- (-7).

Thomas Jefferson- Conner Murga 27-126, TD, Fum; Deron Vanbibber 7-15, TD.

Receiving:

Jersey Shore- Owen Anderson 6-56, TD; Dalton Dugan 3-32; Cayden Hess 5-66; Kooper Peacock 3-24; Brady Jordan 1- (-2).

Thomas Jefferson-Preston Zandier 7-97, TD; Ian Hansen 6-91

Interceptions:

Thomas Jefferson-McClain Flynn