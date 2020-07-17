Jersey Shore, Pa. -- On June 8th, the Borough Council approved the request of the Jersey Shore Town town meeting to hold the annual week-long celebration from July 20-25.

Following Wednesday's executive order by Gov. Wolf the Council has decided to cancel the Annual Celebration. The new orders placed limits on the number of people permitted at large gatherings, which would impact the Annual Celebration.

"After thorough consideration for the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Jersey Shore Borough and all those who would attend and/or work the Annual Celebration, the decision has been made to require the cancellation of the event," said Michael Zellers, the Council President.

"We ask for your patience and understanding during this pandemic and we look forward to the annual celebration returning to our Borough in 2021."