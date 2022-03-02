Williamsport, Pa. – Created in 2004 by reader and author Rita Towes, Read an eBook Week promotes the advantages of eBooks and encourages book lovers to give them a try. It’s also a time to promote writers and their works.

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is encouraging readers to take part all week long, from March 6-12.

Celebrate Read An eBook Week by viewing the library’s eBook collection, checking one out, and giving eBooks a try.

To access eBooks via Libby, visit https://libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go or select “Online Resources” from the Library’s website at jvbrown.edu. There, you also will see a link for hoopla, where Brown Library patrons can download books, music, movies and more via https://www.hoopladigital.com.

“These sites are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep up with readers’ demands,” said Sue Mayshock, the Brown Library’s audio-visual specialist. “We want patrons to visit us, but they can choose to download a bestseller to their device and enjoy the electronic version without leaving their home.”

Mayshock also offers technology assistance with your device by appointment at the Brown Library by calling 570-326-0536.

Share what you’re reading using the social media hashtags #JVBLreads and #eBookLove.

This is one of the many ways the library supports the PA Forward Initiative through providing information literacy opportunities for learning.