Williamsport, Pa. – “Your Next Adventure Starts Here” is the slogan of the popular readers’ advisory service at the James V. Brown Library that is designed to help readers fall in love with a new book.

Library patrons seeking book recommendations can fill out an online questionnaire about reading habits, likes and dislikes. When completed, the library’s team of highly-trained library professionals will provide a list of 10 to 15 books available through the Lycoming County Library System compiled into your very own Book Guide.

The questionnaire can be found in the “Using the Library” section of the website (www.jvbrown.edu) and selecting “Book Suggestions.” The “Personalized Reading List” form also is available at the Help Desk at the library, 19 E. Fourth St.

School-age children in the Accelerated Reader program can also find books by using the AR Book Finder site available through the “Youth” tab on the library’s website, where you’ll also find apps and other learning resources. No matter what your age, your next adventure can start at the library!

Feel free to call our staff for suggestions and recommendations at 570-326-0536.