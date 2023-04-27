James V. Brown Library cardholders will get a chance to join a worldwide book club reading a National Book Award Finalist novel this May.

From May 3-17, booklovers with a valid Brown Library card can join thousands of others around the globe in borrowing Grace M. Cho’s evocative memoir, Tastes Like War, from their public library.

Library card holders may read the ebook and audiobook for free without waiting on the Libby app or by visiting https://libbyapp.com/library/ebranch2go.

Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com/join-the-discussion/.

Big Library Read is the world’s largest digital book club. The selected novel is available in more than 21,000 libraries around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America, along with thousands of schools.

During the program, readers participate in engaging online discussions about the title. The program is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for popular ebooks, audiobooks and magazines and creator of the Libby app.

Tastes Like War tells the story of Grace M. Cho who grew up as the daughter of a white American merchant marine and the Korean bar hostess he met abroad. They were one of few immigrants in a xenophobic small town during the Cold War, where identity was politicized by everyday details – language, cultural references, memories, and food.

When Grace was fifteen, her dynamic mother experienced the onset of schizophrenia, a condition that would continue and evolve for the rest of her life. Part food memoir, part sociological investigation, Tastes Like War is a hybrid text about a daughter's search through intimate and global history for the roots of her mother's schizophrenia.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world with an ebook through public libraries. Tastes Like War is the 30th selection of this program, which began in 2013 and takes place three times per year.

Tastes Like War was published as an ebook by The Feminist Press and as an audiobook by Dreamscape Media. The title can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

