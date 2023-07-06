James V. Brown Library cardholders of all ages can join in on a nationwide book club with free access to “A Very Typical Family” by Sierra Godfrey.

The book will be available with no waitlists or holds July 13-27 from Libby. As part of Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club, readers can discuss the book with others online.

Related reading: Dreams become reality during the latest Big Library Read, the world's largest digital book club

Written with delightfully dark humor and characters you can’t help but cheer for, “A Very Typical Family” is an uplifting family drama that will have you reveling in the power of second chances.

Natalie Walker is the reason her older brother and sister went to prison over 15 years ago. She fled California shortly after that fateful night and hasn’t spoken to anyone in her family since. Now, on the same day her boyfriend steals her dream job out from under her, Natalie receives a letter from a lawyer saying her estranged mother has died and left the family’s historic Santa Cruz house to her. Sort of. The only way for Natalie and her siblings to inherit is for all three adult children to come back and claim it – together.

Natalie drives cross-country to Santa Cruz with her willful cat in tow expecting to sign some papers, see siblings Lynn and Jake briefly, and get back to sorting out her life in Boston. But Jake, now an award-winning ornithologist, is missing. And Lynn, working as an undertaker in New York City, shows up with a teenage son. While Natalie and her nephew look for Jake – meeting a very handsome marine biologist who immediately captures her heart – she unpacks the guilt she has held onto for so many years, wondering how (or if) she can salvage a relationship with her siblings after all this time.

Sierra Godfrey is a tech editor by day who loves writing stories about complex relationships. She lives in the foggy wastelands of the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, sons, and a bevy of animals, all of which seemed like a good idea at the time.

This Big Library Read novel is available in more than 21,000 libraries around the world, including approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America, along with thousands of schools.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.