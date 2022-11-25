Williamsport, Pa. — Donations to the James V. Brown Library have enabled it to provide programming and services for people of all demographics and removed overdue fees. Now, the library is asking for help to continue these features and add new and exciting programs and services.

Local families use the library every day for both learning and leisure; the library even lends toys and games now, saving countless homes from having a drawer full of board games that everyone has become tired of.

To emphasize the importance of the library, Sarah Rhone explained the ways in which it impacts her family. When Sarah and her husband moved to Williamsport in 2014, she sought to engage her then one-year-old daughter, Anna Gail.

The two attended Toddler Tales and additional programs as Anna Gail grew, such as Preschool Storytime, Art Smarts and Kindness Club, which is Anna Gail’s favorite program. There, Anna Gail met her best friend, and learned the value in random acts of kindness, along with helping the environment and animals.

After siblings Ava and Elle were born, the library became a staple in the Rhone family. Elle started school during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Library was a place for her to socialize and learn to be around other children who are not her older sisters.

The Library helped more than just the girls. Sarah said Toddler Tales is where she began making friends in Williamsport, and she looked forward to participating in adult programs, such as DIY, bird watching, Diamond Art, and more.

“There is no place like the James V. Brown Library,” Sarah said. “We practically live there because it is where we all feel safe, loved, and respected.”

Our friends and neighbors come to the Library because it is the place to go, to learn, connect, and grow. You make that possible when you invest in your community Library. By making a donation, you can be a long-term partner in lifelong learning for the Rhone family and others.

All of this is possible because of our generous community, who know that the Library is more than just a place for books. The Library is free to everyone who comes through the doors or accesses the online database and services.

The Library relies on community support to help provide access to knowledge, books, computers, and educational programs to all members of society.

During the James V. Brown Library annual campaign, the library asks that you please consider donating in person or online at jvbrown.edu/annual-fund-donation.

“Every dollar raised is important because it serves as a catalyst for change in our community,” said Barbara McGary, executive director of the library. “When you support libraries and library services, you are supporting more than a place with books and technology. What you are really supporting are ideas and relationships.”

