Williamsport, Pa. — James V. Brown Library was one of the thousands of organizations that used Amazon Smile to collect donations through online shopping. Because Amazon Smile will be discontinued on Feb. 20, the library has partnered with a new shopping service that provides donations.

Amazon Smile was never a huge fundraiser for the library, but it did provide unrestricted revenue during its lifetime. To continue this steady form of collecting donations, the Library is now partnering with iGive, a free shopping service that has been in operation since 1997.

iGive members generate donations by shopping online at any registered store. Over 2,000 stores are registered, including Advance Auto Parts, Aeropostale, Avon, Banana Republic, Bass Pro Shops, Burt's Bees, Carter's, Chewy, Dollar Tree, Gap, Hello Fresh, Holiday Inn, Instacart, Kohl's, Macy's, Michael Kors, Old Navy, QVC, Sephora, shopDisney, Tractor Supply, and Walmart.

A full list of stores is available on the iGive website.

There are no added costs, hidden fees, obligations, or required codes.

When iGive members shop via special links, an “iGive Cookie” is assigned to your browser. This tells the store that an iGive member is browsing the website. The store reports back with your organization's identification number and the purchase amounts so they can calculate the donation to your cause. iGive.com never has access to any payment information.

How to use iGive

First, log in to iGive.com/JamesVBrownLibrary. After logging in, you can click on a store link directly from the iGive.com or iGive.com/mobile site and find the link to the store you wish to shop from.

You can also install the iGive Button on your browser and shop online as you normally would or shop through the free iGive app.

By using an iGive link to the store’s website, you shop as you normally would. There are no extra steps and no iGive notifications when making payments. The donations happen behind the scenes, and often the store’s support teams are unaware of the iGive Program.

Note that iGive uses cookies to track and report donations. If you use the “Do not track” function built into your browser, or employ cookie blocking software, then iGive will not work properly.

For more information, contact the Library’s Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director at (570) 327-2957.

