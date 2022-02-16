untitled

Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at the Library, center; accepts the checks from Brian Bluth, FCFP board president, and Betty Gilmour, Director of Grantmaking at First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

 First Community Foundation Partnership

Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library was recently awarded three grants from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The first grant was $8,381.00 from the Edward D. Neff Fund; the second was $8,086.00 from the Paul M. Neff Fund; and the third grant was $91.00 from the Poet Owl Fund.

The funding can be directed however the library sees fit, according to Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director. Funding is often used for "operating expenses such as books and digital materials," said Brigandi.

The Poet Owl grant is specifically for nature or natural history-oriented materials, for children and young adults. 


