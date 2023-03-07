JVB

Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the Library, center; accepts the checks from Jennifer Wilson, President and CEO of First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, and Brian Bluth, FCFP board president.

 Canva

The James V. Brown Library is strengthening its resources with new grant funding from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The first grant was $8,715 from the Edward D. Neff Fund; the second was $8,408 from the Paul M. Neff Fund; and the third grant was $140 from the Poet Owl Fund. The Poet Owl grant is specifically for nature or natural history-oriented materials, for children and young adults. 

