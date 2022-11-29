Thanks to grant funding, part of the James V. Brown Library is getting an update.

The $2000 grant, awarded by the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation, will be used to enhance and update the Quiet Room into a sensory-friendly space on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing.

According the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport’s website, the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation was incorporated on July 16, 1963 as a trust “operated exclusively for charitable, scientific, or educational purposes.”

The Foundation bylaws added a focus upon youth: “the objective of the Foundation is to expend funds to support activities to include, but are not limited to improving the physical and mental well-being of young children.”

The Foundation is comprised of all members in good standing of the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport. It is governed by a Board of Trustees, which makes decisions on the expenditure of funds for scholarships and grants. After the sale of Camp Kiwanis, near Salladasburg, the Foundation has awarded more than $74,000 in scholarships and grants since 2018.

