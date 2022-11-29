JVB

Valerie Fessler, treasurer of the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation, left, and Samantha Mahaffey, president of the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation, right, present a $2,000 grant check to Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at the James V. Brown Library. The grant funds will be used for enhancements to the library’s Quiet Room.

 

 

 Photo provided

Thanks to grant funding, part of the James V. Brown Library is getting an update.

The $2000 grant, awarded by the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation, will be used to enhance and update the Quiet Room into a sensory-friendly space on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing.

According the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport’s website, the Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation was incorporated on July 16, 1963 as a trust “operated exclusively for charitable, scientific, or educational purposes.”

The Foundation bylaws added a focus upon youth: “the objective of the Foundation is to expend funds to support activities to include, but are not limited to improving the physical and mental well-being of young children.”

The Foundation is comprised of all members in good standing of the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport. It is governed by a Board of Trustees, which makes decisions on the expenditure of funds for scholarships and grants. After the sale of Camp Kiwanis, near Salladasburg, the Foundation has awarded more than $74,000 in scholarships and grants since 2018.

