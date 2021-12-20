Williamsport -- The James V. Brown Library recently received a $1,000 donation from Susquehanna Community Bank as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, which gives businesses tax credits in exchange for donations to educational organizations.

The program brings money into communities that would otherwise go towards taxes and works to improve Pennsylvania’s education system for students and families.

The funds will be used to support the educational programs offered at the James V. Brown Library such as Digital Arts Camp; Teen Comic and Manga Club; Boom, Fizz, POP! (STEM programming); I Spy Photography; and the Summer Learning Program.