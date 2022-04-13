Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is among 200 libraries nationwide to receive a $10,000 grant from the American Library Association.

The ALA has awarded $2 million in humanities funding from the American Rescue Plan to libraries nationwide as part of a grant program to deliver relief to libraries recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

With funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the libraries will use funds to anchor themselves as strong humanities institutions and centers of learning, conversation, and connection.

“Libraries have faced significant hardships throughout the pandemic — from budget cuts to staff furloughs to building closures — especially in our communities of the greatest need,” said ALA President Patty Wong. “This crucial support from NEH will enable our beloved institutions, and the dedicated people who run them, to rebuild and emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

The libraries, selected through a competitive, peer-reviewed application process, include public libraries, academic/college libraries, K-12 libraries, and tribal, special and prison libraries. The recipients represent 45 states and Puerto Rico and serve communities ranging in size from 642 residents in Weir, Kansas to 12 million in the city of Los Angeles. Libraries were chosen with an emphasis on reaching historically underserved and/or rural communities.

The American Rescue Plan opportunity will help libraries create or preserve jobs, support or maintain general operations, create or sustain humanities programs, and implement new humanities activities or sustain existing activities.

“Strong public libraries are at the heart of healthy communities,” said NEH Chair Shelly C. Lowe. “The National Endowment for the Humanities is grateful to the American Library Association for their exemplary work in helping distribute NEH American Rescue Plan funding to assist our nation’s libraries in recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic, and strengthen their role as local centers of humanities learning, research, and public programs.”

The libraries selected in Pennsylvania are:

Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, Waynesboro Apollo Memorial Library, Apollo Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Allentown Braddock Carnegie Library Association, Braddock Cambria Library Association, Johnstown Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon Cooper-Siegel Community Library, Pittsburgh James V. Brown Library, Williamsport Jefferson Hills Public Library, Jefferson Hills Kutztown Community Library, Kutztown Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity, Nazareth North Wales Area Library, North Wales Saint Marys Area School District, St Marys Sayre Public Library, Sayre Somerset County Library, Somerset Upper Dublin Public Library, Fort Washington William Jeanes Memorial Library, Lafayette Hill

In addition to the $10,000 grant, selected libraries will receive a print copy of “Going Virtual: Programs and Insights from a Time of Crisis'' by Sarah Ostman for the ALA Public Programs Office online resources and support.

The Brown Library will use this funding to create book clubs for all ages, provide ongoing history programs for adults, create senior outreach kits, offer free performances by local theatre companies, design cultural connections kits for children, and host a summer digital arts camp for teens.



