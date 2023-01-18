Williamsport, Pa. — The annual adult Coloring Club is back at the James V. Brown Library.

The club runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, with the next session set for Feb. 7. Participants are free to bring their own pencils and books or share some of the library's options.

No registration is needed. The group meets on the third floor Vintage Meeting Area.

“This is a great way to create community, encourage creativity, and allow for a safe and relaxing way for adults to socialize,” said Robin Splain, program facilitator.

According to the Mayo Clinic Heath System, coloring can improve your health by helping with promoting mindfulness; practicing being nonjudgmental; relieving stress; and embracing the imperfect.

“Coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress. It calms the brain and helps your body relax. This can improve sleep and fatigue while decreasing body aches, heart rate, respiration, and feelings of depression and anxiety,” according to Joel Bobby, Licensed Clinical Social Worker of Psychiatry and Psychology at Mayo Clinic Health System.

“Although coloring isn’t the ultimate cure for stress and anxiety, sitting down for a long coloring session holds great value. As you color, pay attention to your breathing rhythm, ensuring steady, full breaths from your diaphragm, and tune into your heart rate periodically if you can.”

This program is one of the many ways Pennsylvania public libraries support the PA Forward Initiative by providing civic and social literacy opportunities for learning.

