Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is helping provide high-speed internet access to all residents in the greater Williamsport area by letting patrons check out wireless WiFi hotspots that can connect to the internet from just about anywhere.

Adult patrons with a library account in good standing can borrow a WiFi hotspot device for $3 per day. Patrons can borrow for up two weeks before renewing and there is a $3 per day late fee.

Each device comes with a travel case that includes instructions on how to use the device, and ways to access online resources such as ebook, e-audiobook, magazines, and streaming services through hoopla and Libby.

The devices connect to the T-Mobile network and create a WiFi network when turned on, allowing users to connect via their mobile phone, tablet or computer. At this time, there are nine hotspots available.

Hotspots returned damaged or not returned after 30 days will be assumed lost and charged the replacement cost of $50.

The internet service provider for the hotspot program does not monitor or track the websites that hotspot users visit or the information that users submit (user names, passwords, credit card information, etc.). The library also does not collect website usage other than total time and data used.

This is one of the many ways the library supports the PA Forward Initiative by providing information literacy opportunities for learning. When Pennsylvania residents know how to use current technology to improve their education and enhance their skills, they can fully participate in a digital society.



