Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library welcomes a new Executive Director this June with the hiring of Amy C. Resh.

In this role, Resh will serve as the Executive Director of the James V. Brown Library, the System Administrator of the Lycoming County Library System, and the District Administrator of the North Central Library District. She has 10 years of experience as a Professional Librarian in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Resh previously worked in libraries in Berks County, serving as the Head of the Library Department, Berks County Public Library System, and before that, Library Director at Emmaus Public Library.

She has a master’s degree in library and information science from Drexel University, a master’s degree in business administration from Alvernia University, and a bachelor’s degree in library science from Kutztown University.

“I am delighted to be stepping into this multifaceted role where the James V. Brown Library will continue to provide access to information and technology for all.” Resh continued, “I look forward to leading the Library into the next phase of dynamic library service and am delighted to work with the Board of Trustees and fantastic staff to do so.”

Resh is currently President of the Association of Pennsylvania Public Library Systems. She is an active member of the Pennsylvania Library Association, where she is a mentor for new librarians, and a member of the American Library Association, serving on the New Member Roundtable Social and CORE- Leadership, Infrastructure, Futures committees.

“Amy is passionate about the growth and preservation of library services and the importance of libraries in communities,” said John M. Confer, Brown Library Board President.

She resides in Williamsport and enjoys needlepoint, hiking, and cycling in her spare time.

