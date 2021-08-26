back to school library promo

Williamsport, Pa. -- As the first day of school approaches, is your child prepared for the academic year? Libraries across Pennsylvania grow students’ school readiness, social, cognitive, and emotional skills.

The James V. Brown Library offers year-round story times and early literacy programs to help preschoolers with transitioning.

The Brown Library’s children’s department can recommend titles to help deal with first-day jitters for elementary school students and books about moving up to middle school for older children.

The Brown Library’s digital databases can foster early literacy through online storybooks on Hoopla and Libby, all free with a library card.

Families can find free online help across the grade levels and subject areas with POWER Library, including the free “chat with a librarian” function that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. POWER Library has resources for children and teens, including the Gale in Context Elementary database, which includes information about animals, geography, plants, sports, literature, and more.

“Using our digital databases develops critical thinking skills important to school academic success and literacy skills vital for a love of lifelong reading,” White said.


