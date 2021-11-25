Williamsport -- Local families use the James V. Brown Library every day to meet their learning and leisure needs, and it's all possible thanks to donors who recognize the impact that the library has on the community.

The library is one of the few places in which everyone has completely free access, both in-person and online. Community support for the library ensures access to knowledge, books, computers, and educational programs for all members of society.

Because of this need, the James V. Brown Library is starting its annual campaign in which it asks the community to help contribute to its growth and provide for the changing needs of the public. Consider donating in person or online at jvbrown.edu/support-the-library.

“Every dollar raised is important because it serves as a catalyst for change in our community,” commented Barbara McGary, executive director of the library. “When you support libraries and library services, you are supporting more than a place with books and technology. What you are really supporting are ideas and relationships.”