Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library is a place of knowledge and education which caters to everyone. Located at 19 E. Fourth St., Williamsport, the library recently received a community donation of LGBTQ+ children’s books.

The effort was spearheaded by local artists Brian Spies and Crystal Raines of the Pajama Factory, who wanted to display their support of the library after a controversy in June over a Pride Month book display.

Spies and Raines worked with AIDS Resource, which served as a collection site for the books.

"As a trans person myself, I find that giving children the opportunity to see the diversity of our community mirrored, as well as providing a window into segments of that community, they might otherwise not be aware of the vital importance. As a lifelong resident, this makes me extremely proud," said Spies.

The library has more than 225,000 visitors in a year and circulates a half-million items annually. Founded in June 1907, the library "champions the love of reading, opens new doors to lifelong learning, provides a haven to those who seek and ensures the preservation of public library services for future generations."

According to the library, they support the PA Forward statewide initiative, which believes, "when Pennsylvania residents improve their command of five types of literacy – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – they can achieve greater success as students, parents, employees, consumers, as citizens."

Libraries are community centers of information, technology and learning that will fuel educational and economic opportunity for all of our citizens, said a release by the library.

The institution is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and also provides public computer usage, and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning.

Walk-in passport services are also available.