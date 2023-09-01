Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library has opted to extend its Saturday hours, giving the community more opportunities to visit the library.

Starting Sept. 9, the library will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“To some, a few hours might seem insignificant, but to others, it can make all the difference,” said James V. Brown Library Executive Director Amy C. Resh. “The Library is dedicated to serving all communities, and we hope increasing our hours will allow us to better reach individuals who are unable to get into our buildings during school, work, or other obligations.”

“Libraries are essential to the growth and success of our communities,” said Robbin Degeratu, the Library’s Public Service, Local History, and Reference Director. “Increased hours mean additional opportunities for passport services, along with expanded access to resources and programs for all ages.”

In addition to increasing Saturday hours, Degeratu said the library offers online resources that cardholders can access anytime, anywhere.

“In many ways, the James V. Brown Library can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to our many free online services,” Degeratu said. “Library cardholders have access to Libby and Hoopla for ebooks, audiobooks, movies and music. But we also provide databases, research tools, and so much more.”

