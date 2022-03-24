Williamsport, Pa. -- The James V. Brown Library will celebrate April 3-9 as National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and communities.

The theme for National Library Week 2022, “Connect with Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes—in addition to books. Most importantly libraries also connect communities to each other.

To kick off National Library Week, the Library will host a special family event from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, featuring the book Saturday by Oge Mora.

The event will feature a “puppet palooza” and four creative station-based learning activities inspired by the book. Families will also receive a free copy of the book for their home libraries, sponsored by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library group. The Friends also will have coupons available that day for all children who attend to receive a free children’s book from the Friends Bookstore on the third floor of the Library.

The selected book is the 2022 PA One Book, a state program that highlights the importance of early literacy development in preschoolers and the significance of reading early and often to children, as well as engaging them in conversation and other activities around books. For more information, visit paonebook.powerlibrary.org.

The author and illustrator, Oge Mora, will speak virtually to children across the state on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. During this event, Mora will talk about her work as a storyteller and answer questions from librarians, teachers, and students alike. You can register for this free event online.

Molly Shannon, multiple Emmy-nominated and Spirit Award-winning actress, comedian, and legendary Saturday Night Live cast member, will help celebrate our nation’s libraries as the honorary chair of National Library Week, April 3-9, 2022.

“I am so honored to serve as honorary chair of National Library Week for 2022. My mom was a librarian. She encouraged kids to read. So, the work of librarians and libraries has such a special place in my heart,” Shannon said. “Libraries are places where communities connect—to things like broadband, computers, programs and classes, books, movies, video games, and more. But most importantly, libraries connect us to each other.”

Also celebrated during National Library Week are the following events:

Monday, April 4: State of America’s Libraries Report released, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2021.

Tuesday, April 5: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.

Wednesday, April 6: National Library Outreach Day (formerly National Bookmobile Day), a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

Thursday, April 7: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.

The James V. Brown Library helps lead the community by offering safe in-person programs, a variety of virtual programs, and contactless outreach book deposits to local childcare and senior care facilities.

“Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of Brown Library. “They also foster civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues.”

If you haven’t been to the library in at least two years, your library card may have expired. But don’t worry – you can fill out the “contact us” form on jvbrown.edu or call to easily renew it and get access to all the library has to offer. In 2021, the Brown Library went fine-free to remove any financial barriers to accessing library materials.



