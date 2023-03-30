Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library has expanded its access to genealogy resources by joining a FamilySearch affiliate. FamilySearch, a nonprofit sponsored by the Mormon Church, is the world's largest genealogy organization.

FamilySearch is free to use and has a database of over 6 billion searchable names and 2 billion images of historical genealogical records. Most of the records can be viewed from anywhere, but some are only accessible from affiliate libraries.

Library patrons must be physically present in the library to view affiliate-restricted content. While in the library, visit the library’s website with your own device or by using one of the library’s public access computers and click on the FamilySearch icon on the Online Resources page. Then, you will need to log in to your FamilySearch account.

FamilySearch adds more than 300 million free genealogical records and images online annually from all over the world and manages the famous FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City. It has amassed billions of birth, marriage, death, census, land, and court records from more than 130 countries to help you discover and make family connections.

“Libraries are wonderful local gathering places for learning. We are excited to have James V. Brown Library as our newest FamilySearch Affiliate Library. It will help FamilySearch expand opportunities for fun, personal discoveries and family connections to the local community,” said Paul Nauta, FamilySearch Public Relations Manager.

“We’re excited to connect our patrons with more opportunities to explore their family roots at the Library, and becoming a FamilySearch Affiliate Library is an important part of that effort,” said Robbin Degeratu, Public Service, Local History and Archives Director. “The Brown Library is committed to expanding access to genealogical and historical records for the thousands of patrons who walk through the Library’s doors each year.”

“Interest in our ancestral roots continues to grow with the popularity of DNA tests, reality TV shows like Long Lost Family or Who Do You Think You Are?, and the growing access to online genealogy records. Adding James V. Brown Library as our newest FamilySearch Affiliate Library will enable patrons to make many fun, personal discoveries and family connections,” Nauta continued.

