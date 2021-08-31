Williamsport, Pa. – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when James V. Brown Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is a step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

The library considers how library cards can empower individuals. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card grants students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages with opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Held annually every September since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month coincides with the beginning of the school year and serves as a reminder and encouragement for parents to sign their children up for their very own library card.

This year, ALA’s honorary chair of Library Card Sign-up Month is the 16-year-old founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, Marley Dias. Dias will use this platform to remind the public that a library card provides access to technology, multimedia content, and programming that strengthens communities.

Brown Library continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. As of January 1, the Library became fine-free for all ages.

“This is a great way to remove barriers for library patrons,” said Barbara S. McGary, Executive Director of the Library. “This is the right investment at the right time and it really helps us be a part of the solution to eliminate the disparity of poverty in our community.”

Starting Sept. 1, the Brown Library is removing all fees for DVD checkouts. In the same manner as going fine-free, the Library is improving opportunities for access and removing barriers for this material format. This will mean that all library materials, including board games for all ages, can be checked out at no cost.

“We found that individuals who could not afford to pay fines lost their opportunity for access to borrow free informational, educational and life-long learning materials from the library,” said McGary. “In some cases when adults lost access, they stopped bringing their children in the library. Members of our community who need us the most lost access and became non-members of the library.”

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit jvbrown.edu.