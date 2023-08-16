The James V. Brown Library has created a new program for patrons to virtually search and locate books and spaces throughout the library.

The StackMap program allows users to browse the library’s physical space and resources on a kiosk, tablet or website, as well as locate available computers and study spaces.

To view the library’s physical spaces, visit the library's website at this link or click “Library Map” at the bottom of the library’s homepage.

StackMap is integrated with the library’s catalog system. This means that when patrons search for a title, there is a blue button that reads “Map it,” which opens to a map of where that physical item can be found in the library. A red “pin” indicates where on the shelf you can find the item. Directions also are included to show you the location, the row and the call number on the item.

StackMap also shows the locations of stairwells, elevators, exits, restrooms, public access catalog stations, vending machines and more.

“StackMap’s been a great addition for library users,” said Kate Shaw, Collections, Technical Services and IT Director at the Brown Library. “We hope the addition of StackMap makes for a more user-friendly experience so that you can spend more time enjoying the library and less time searching.”

StackMap was funded by the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +2 Dueling Pianos returning to Sunbury for Canine Rescue fundraiser