Wellsboro, Pa. — Here's a spotlight on the Wellsboro Growers Market, which will be open Thursday, May 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, next to the Green Free Library and every Thursday through Oct. 12, weather permitting.

Among those who will be there are Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows, Linda Baldassari of New View Farm, Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303, known as "the pound cake lady" and Staggering Unicorn, which specializes in fruit wines and a variety of wine slushies.

Growers, bakers, candy makers, maple producers, artisans, craftspeople, musicians, and others who want to participate on May 25 or at an upcoming market are asked to email Jeff Berry at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.

NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list of the area farmers markets that provide fresh fruit, veggies, proteins, artisan products, and flowers of our region.

Bradford

Stockyards Flea & Farmers Market: 449 Rt. 199, Athens, Open Mondays & Saturdays 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Farmer Fred’s: 1135 South Main Street, Towanda. Open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bradford-Sayre Farmers Market: Elmer Park starting May 13. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Centre

Downtown State College Outdoor Tuesday and Friday Market: Locust Lane between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. May - November

North Atherton Farmer’s Market: Home Depot Parking Lot, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays May - November

Millheim Farmer’s Market: American Legion Pavilion, 112 Legion Lane, Spring Mills. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays, May - October

Bellefonte Farmer’s Market: Gamble Mill parking lot, 160 Dunlap St. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays, May - November

Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market: St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot on PA-45. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays, June - September

Columbia

Rohrbach’s Farmer’s Market: 240 Southern Dr, Catawissa

Lycoming

Williamsport Growers Market: 249 Little League Blvd. Saturday's throughout the summer. Summer market opens May 6. Facebook

Today Farm: 215 Shady Lane, Muncy (Formerly Styer Farm). Opening day May 6. Open Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Facebook

Wengerds Farm Market: 800 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy. Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Closed Sunday and Monday

Herman & Luthers "Fresh Market": Tuesdays beginning May 2nd. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the patio. Miscellaneous vendors.

Don Waltman's Market House Meats & Deli Sunday morning market:

Montour

Ferry Street Grower’s: 330 Ferry St. Danville

Burkholder’s Farm Market: 1577 Continental Blvd.Danville

Northumberland

Montour Farm Market: 10830 PA-44, Watsontown

Elysburg Farmers’ Market: Memorial Park Ave., Elysburg

Potter

Potter County Farmer’s Market: N East st, E. 2nd St., Coudersport (814) 544-7313

Snyder

Airy Dale Farmer’s Market: 19329 US-522, Beaver Springs, PA 17812

Tioga

Wellsboro Growers Market: 130 Main St, Wellsboro

Tioga Farmer’s Market: 18 N Main St, Tioga

Union

Lewisburg Farmers Market: 499 Fairground Rd., Lewisburg, Pa.

Contact us with any of your favorite additional Northcentral Pa. farmers markets to add to our list for the summer season.

