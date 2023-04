As leaves begin to bloom and spring motors into full force, farmers markets around the area are preparing to open for the summer season if they haven't already. We've compiled a list of the area farmers markets that will showcase and provide the best and freshest fruit, proteins, and flowers of our region.

Bradford

Stockyards Flea & Farmers Market: 449 Rt. 199, Athens, Open Mondays & Saturdays 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Farmer Fred’s: 1135 South Main Street, Towanda. Open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Centre

Downtown State College Outdoor Tuesday and Friday Market: Locust Lane between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. May - November

North Atherton Farmer’s Market: Home Depot Parking Lot, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays May - November

Millheim Farmer’s Market: American Legion Pavilion, 112 Legion Lane, Spring Mills. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays, May - October

Bellefonte Farmer’s Market: Gamble Mill parking lot, 160 Dunlap St. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays, May - November

Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market: St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot on PA-45. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays, June - September

Columbia

Rohrback’s Farmer’s Market: 240 Southern Dr, Catawissa

Lycoming

Williamsport Growers Market: 249 Little League Blvd. Saturday's throughout the summer. Facebook

Today Farm: 215 Shady Lane, Muncy (Formerly Styer Farm). Opening day May 6. Open Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Facebook

Wengerds Farm Market: 800 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy. Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Closed Sunday and Monday

Montour

Ferry Street Grower’s: 330 Ferry St. Danville

Burkholder’s Farm Market: 1577 Continental Blvd.Danville

Northumberland

Montour Farm Market: 10830 PA-44, Watsontown

Elysburg Farmers’ Market: Memorial Park Ave., Elysburg

Potter

Potter County Farmer’s Market: N East st, E. 2nd St., Coudersport (814) 544-7313

Snyder

Airy Dale Farmer’s Market: 19329 US-522, Beaver Springs, PA 17812

Tioga

Wellsboro Growers Market: 130 Main St, Wellsboro

Tioga Farmer’s Market: 18 N Main St, Tioga

Contact us with any of your favorite additional Northcentral Pa. farmers markets to add to our list for the summer season.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section It's harvest season! Area farmers markets open across the region +2 Pajama Factory is coming 'unbuttoned' this weekend