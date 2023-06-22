Veggies at Farmers Market_2023

Fresh produce for sale at the Williamsport Growers Market.

Williamsport, Pa. — Here's a spotlight on the Williamsport Growers Market, open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visitors to the market will find the regular summer offerings—vegetables, flowers, and baked goods—as well as hot food, meat, handmade soaps, pottery, jewelry, and even a chance to sample spirits from Nomad Distillery. Not to mention all the dogs. 

A happy pup at the Williamsport Growers Market 
A selection of bonsai trees on display at the Williamsport Growers Market
Flowers at the Williamsport Growers Market

NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list of the area farmers markets that provide fresh fruit, veggies, proteins, artisan products, and flowers of our region.

Bradford

  • Stockyards Flea & Farmers Market: 449 Rt. 199, Athens, Open Mondays & Saturdays 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • Farmer Fred’s: 1135 South Main Street, Towanda. Open daily 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Bradford-Sayre Farmers Market: Elmer Park starting May 13. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Centre

  • Downtown State College Outdoor Tuesday and Friday Market: Locust Lane between College Ave. and Beaver Ave. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. May - November
  • North Atherton Farmer’s Market: Home Depot Parking Lot, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturdays May - November
  • Millheim Farmer’s Market: American Legion Pavilion, 112 Legion Lane, Spring Mills. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturdays, May - October
  • Bellefonte Farmer’s Market: Gamble Mill parking lot, 160 Dunlap St. 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays, May - November
  • Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market: St. Paul Lutheran Church parking lot on PA-45. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays, June - September

Columbia

  • Rohrbach’s Farmer’s Market: 240 Southern Dr, Catawissa

Lycoming

  • Williamsport Growers Market: 249 Little League Blvd. Saturdays throughout the summer. Facebook
  • Today Farm: 215 Shady Lane, Muncy (Formerly Styer Farm). Opening day May 6. Open Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Facebook
  • Wengerds Farm Market: 800 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy. Tuesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Closed Sunday and Monday
  • Herman & Luthers "Fresh Market": Tuesdays beginning May 2nd. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the patio. Miscellaneous vendors.
  • Don Waltman's Market House Meats & Deli Sunday morning market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Montour

  • Ferry Street Grower’s: 330 Ferry St. Danville
  • Burkholder’s Farm Market: 1577 Continental Blvd.Danville

Northumberland

  • Montour Farm Market: 10830 PA-44, Watsontown 
  • Elysburg Farmers’ Market: Memorial Park Ave., Elysburg

Potter

  • Potter County Farmer’s Market: N East st, E. 2nd St., Coudersport (814) 544-7313

Snyder

  • Airy Dale Farmer’s Market: 19329 US-522, Beaver Springs, PA 17812

Tioga

  • Wellsboro Growers Market: 130 Main St, Wellsboro, Thursdays 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
  • Tioga Farmer’s Market: 18 N Main St, Tioga, Saturdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Union

Lewisburg Farmers Market: 499 Fairground Rd., Lewisburg, Pa., Wednesdays 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. (open year-round)

The Lewisburg Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., year-round with 100+ vendors!

Contact us with any of your favorite additional Northcentral Pa. farmers markets to add to our list for the summer season.

