It takes a village: Volunteers helped serve 50 million meals with Central PA Food Bank

Williamsport, Pa. -- 500,000 individuals helped. 50 million meals provided. Elevated food insecurity in central Pennsylvania can be calculated in these staggering statistics.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank saw demand for its charitable food assistance rise by nearly 40% since March 2020. With elevated demands for food, the Food Bank has relied on thousands of volunteers. And the good news is, volunteers have responded.

This April, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank honors its more than 7,770 volunteers for their hard work and dedication throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as part of national Volunteer Appreciation Month.

Food Bank volunteers quickly adapted to COVID-19 safety protocols and donated more than 91,000 hours of their time over the past year.

To adhere to CDC safety protocols, the Food Bank moved all their volunteering to the GIANT Expo Center at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Wearing masks and gloves, volunteers packed thousands of Crisis Response Boxes filled with healthy, nutritious food and shelf stable items.

To date, more than 400,000 of these boxes have been packed and distributed to communities throughout the 27 counties served by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

“Safety protocols for volunteers posed challenges to our mission as more food had to be packed and distributed,” said Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “Our volunteers truly stepped up to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19 and have helped us tremendously. We truly could not do the work that we do and meet our mission of fighting hunger, improving lives, and strengthening communities without their help and generosity.”

Several years ago, Karen Good, a new member of the Rotary Club of Harrisburg, was introduced to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through a presentation for the club. “It grabbed at my heart to think about people who aren’t food secure…people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” she said.

When COVID hit, a lot of things that suddenly changed for a lot of people weighed on Ms. Good’s mind. “Many school aged children who had been receiving food at school were now not being fed. Families were struggling because of the loss of income from jobs that were put on hold or terminated. Food programs for Seniors stopped because of the fears and risks of transporting the virus. When the Food Bank asked for volunteers, I excitedly signed up! Here was my chance to actually DO something!”

While volunteering in person may not be an option for everyone at this time, becoming a virtual volunteer is a great way for anyone to give their time and talent where the Food Bank needs it the most. All you’ll need is an internet connection and your passion.

1. Start a virtual food drive or online fundraiser

Consider, “volunteering” to start a virtual food drive. A virtual food drive allows you to help many more of your neighbors in need by raising funds for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. The Food Bank can purchase food in bulk quantities at less-than-wholesale prices including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and center-of-the-plate proteins which can’t be donated in a traditional food drive.

The $1 you might spend on one can of green beans can provide 6 full meals through a virtual food drive. It is a simple and immediate way to help end hunger in central Pennsylvania.

2. Get on social

You can help spread the word about food assistance in your area or talk about ways your family and friends can give back to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank simply by following the Food Bank on social media and sharing their posts.

Join the conversation on Facebook ; @centralpafb on Twitter and Instagram; or on LinkedIn.

3. Fight for the programs that help end hunger

Thousands of people throughout central Pennsylvania often need more support than the Food Bank can provide on its own. Take action and help the Food Bank build a powerful movement.

Together, government, employers, communities, neighbors, and others can address the root causes of food insecurity to ensure every family has access to adequate food and nutrition by becoming a digital advocate.

4. Shop for a Cause

Find out what companies are hosting a giving event where you can give back simply by purchasing a product, like Amazon Smile.

With a strong front to combat hunger, the Food Bank and its more than 1,000 partner agencies and programs provided more than 50 million meals this past year. But community support is what gets the job done - volunteering, donating, and raising awareness all contribute to addressing food insecurity across Pennsylvania.

Without the generosity of central Pennsylvanians, the Food Bank would not be able to keep up with the need in our community.

Visit the Central PA Food Bank's website for more information on ways to give or get involved.