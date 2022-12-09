Interested in learning how to ice fish? Wellsboro programs set to begin this January will give individuals and families a chance to get outside and learn a new activity.

The programs are made possible through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Wellsboro Tackle Shack. All of the programs are free and include both a required virtual session and an on-ice session.

In years past, the program slots have filled fast; so register early!

One program is dedicated to women and young girls 12 and older. The “Women’s Intro to Ice Fishing” program offers the following session dates and times: Friday, Jan. 13, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Select only one.

The “Intro to Ice Fishing” program for any adult and youth ages 12 and up is offering the following sessions: Saturday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 15, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Select only one.

Participants who register for one on-ice session will automatically be registered for the virtual session, which is being held on one day only, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the date and time of the virtual program as a reminder. The virtual session link will be sent to registrants one week in advance.

For the virtual session, participants will join instructors online to begin their ice fishing journey. This session will introduce participants to ice fishing equipment, ice safety, baits, lures, layering, planning a trip, ice fishing locations and important details about the on-ice session of the program.

The on-ice session will be at Nessmuk Lake, Wellsboro, PA 16901. It includes a brief review of information from the virtual session, skills instruction and hands-on ice fishing. Participants will learn more about ice augers, shelters, heaters and techniques. This session also includes a fish filleting and cooking demonstration. Samples will be available.

A fishing license is not required.

PFBC instructors will not only provide free instruction, both virtually and in-person, but also ice fishing gear and bait for the on-ice session. Participants will also have a chance to win random door prizes provided by Wellsboro Tackle Shack.

To preregister for one of these programs go to www.fishandboat.com “Calendar of Events” or visit this link on Friday, Dec. 9.