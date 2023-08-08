Learn how to fly fish this weekend at Lyman Run State Park as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission put on a free class.

The free "Introduction to Fly Fishing" class will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at 454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton, PA 16922.

The park is 8.7 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and Lyman Run Road in Potter County.

The four-hour program will provide participants with two hours of hands-on instruction on fly-fishing equipment assembly, knot tying, aquatic macroinvertebrates and casting.

For the remaining two hours, participants will get on-water fishing experience with guidance from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission staff and fishing skills instructors.

Fly-fishing gear and instruction are provided for the duration of the program at no cost to participants. Note: A fishing license is NOT needed to participate.

The class is limited to 20 participants. All equipment is provided. A parent or guardian must accompany those under age 18.

Those who are 12 years of age and older with an interest in learning fly fishing basics and meeting other anglers are welcome to pre-register.

Pre-register at this link or go to the PA Fish and Boat Commission website.

