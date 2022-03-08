Each year on March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day, highlighting the social, economic, and political achievements of women around the world.

Read these Famous Firsts in Women's History

The day also brings international awareness to gender parity. According to the World Economic Forum, global gender equality is estimated to be achieved by 2133.

By definition, gender equality is equal access, regardless of gender, to the same rights and opportunities including:

healthcare

education

employment / economic gain

pay

protection under the law

right to vote

free from violence

Some shocking facts about equality, according to GlobalCitizen.org.

In 2015, there were only 21 female heads of state in the entire world

Over 150 countries have at least one actively sexist law

Each minute, 28 girls are married before they are ready

1 in 3 women have experienced physical or sexual violence at some point in their lifetime

In most countries, women only earn between 60 and 75% of men’s wages - for the same work

There are approximately 781 million illiterate adults worldwide, two-thirds of whom are women

63 million girls still need to go to school

American women have made great strides, including:

1920: Earning the right to vote

1948: Women were allowed to fight alongside men in the military

1963: Were recognized for the right to equal pay.

1969: Joined the ranks of men at Ivy League Schools

Women have gone on to serve as Attorney Generals, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, command Navy ships, produce and direct movies, win the Nobel Peace Prize, coach national sports teams, and serve as world leaders.

Onward and upward!

Sources: National Day Calendar; Bestlifeonline.com



