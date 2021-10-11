In 2011, the United Nations declared October 11 "International Day of the Girl Child" to bring awareness and solutions to the unique challenges that girls around the world face every day.

The recognition is meant to to promote girls’ empowerment; highlight serious issues of physical and psychological harm done to girls through practices of child marriage, sex trafficking, and abuse in the name of religious and social practice; and advocate for the fulfilment of their human rights, according to the United Nations.

Today's girls are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, mentors, workers, mothers, household heads, and political leaders. The United Nation notes that upholding adolescent girls' rights is an investment in more equitable and prosperous future, "one in which half of humanity is an equal partner in solving the problems of climate change, political conflict, economic growth, disease prevention, and global sustainability."

Gender digital divide

Did you know that 2.2 billion people below the age of 25 do not have internet access at home, with girls more likely to be cut off?

In middle and higher-income countries, only 14 % of girls who were top performers in science or mathematics expected to work in science and engineering compared to 26 % of top-performing boys.

The gender digital divide is about more than connectivity, however. Girls are also less likely than boys to use and own devices, and gain access to tech-related skills and jobs, according to Unicef.

Ways to observe #DayOfTheGirl

- Become a mentor.

- Donate supplies to schools.

- Inspire girls in your life by speaking about women leaders from the past and present.

- Whether she was a teacher or an author, a political leader or an activist, share the stories of those who have made changes for the better in the world.

- Share stories / blogs / videos of inspiring adolescent girls who are tech trailblazers.

- Amplify your support of expanding pathways for every girl, everywhere.

- Encourage behaviors that lead to success, rather than simply focusing on the superficial.

Girls the world over are breaking boundaries and barriers. As entrepreneurs, innovators and initiators of global movements, girls are creating a world that is relevant for them and future generations.

#YouGoGirl!