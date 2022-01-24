Thanks to a new interactive map, you can now find all community resources in one place. The resources range from care for children to veterans services, food and clothing needs, health care, and many more social services.

The map has launched through a coordinated effort between STEP and the Early Learning Resource Center for Region 7 (ELRC), which serves families seeking childcare and childcare providers in Lycoming, Clinton, and Tioga counties.

The map was completed with technical support from the County of Lycoming Department of Planning and Community Development GIS Division. ELRC staff and partners have worked to compile and maintain a comprehensive, up to date list of service providers and their contact information.

“We hope this map is used by both parents and providers to connect individuals with the services they need,” said Melissa Kerschner, ELRC Director.

The ELRC is part of STEP’s Early Learning Pathway to Success. The map can be accessed at www.stepcorp.org/map.