South Williamsport, Pa. -- Kids are supposed to be playing Little League World Series baseball. Fans are supposed to be cheering and eating peanuts and Cracker Jax. But instead of counting hits, a small staff at the Little League complex in South Williamsport was counting pints on Friday.

As part of a two-day American Red Cross blood drive, which coincides with what would have been Championship Weekend of the Little League Baseball World Series, the American Red Cross has a collection team and their mobile collection unit, the Red Cross Bloodmobile, on hand in hopes to collect 100 units of blood.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives, and August is always a time of need for the American Red Cross, especially during these difficult times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Red Cross.

A full schedule of donors kept the team busy Friday, but there are still a few appointments available on Saturday, Aug. 29. The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the complex in South Williamsport.

All presenting donors will be provided with a “Donor Thank You” bag from Little League International, have the opportunity to walk along the warning track of Lamade Stadium where the Little League Baseball World Series is played, and enjoy a thank you message on the video board in left field of Lamade Stadium.

If you are eligible and interested in donating, register for a Saturday time slot by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or the Red Cross mobile app and entering “Little League” as the Sponsor Code, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

"We have been impressed with the turnout today," said Kevin Fountain, Little League director of Media Relations. "This place should be packed with baseball players and fans, but the blood drive is something positive we can do instead," he said.