A multi-part ceremony to honor Civil War veterans will take place this Memorial Day in Williamsport.
The Annual Civil War Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Day Ceremony, sponsored by the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, N-SSA, is a tribute to the brave local veterans who served during the Civil War.
The approximately 45 minute ceremony includes a "Union Army" observance by volunteers in period uniforms, a 3-round cannon salute, and the decorating of graves with flowers by those who come to see the ceremony.
It will take place on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9 am at the Grand Army of the Republic (G. A. R.) Circle in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. Follow the signs on the same side as the Chapel/Office.