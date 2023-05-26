Firing_the_cannon_Wildwood_Cemetery.jpg

A three-cannon salute rocked the quiet cemetery following remarks at the Civil War Soldiers Memorial Day Ceremony in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport in 2019.

 Carrie Pauling

A multi-part ceremony to honor Civil War veterans will take place this Memorial Day in Williamsport.

The Annual Civil War Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Day Ceremony, sponsored by the 11th Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, N-SSA, is a tribute to the brave local veterans who served during the Civil War.

The approximately 45 minute ceremony includes a "Union Army" observance by volunteers in period uniforms, a 3-round cannon salute, and the decorating of graves with flowers by those who come to see the ceremony.

It will take place on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9 am at the Grand Army of the Republic (G. A. R.) Circle in Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. Follow the signs on the same side as the Chapel/Office.

