Jersey Shore, Pa. — Independent Hose Company No. 1 in the Jersey Shore area recently accepted a $13,477 grant for the purchase of equipment to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The grant funding comes from Energy Transfer, one of the largest and most diversified energy logistics companies in the country, which covers approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems in the state.

The company will now add 20 thermal imaging cameras, chargers, and aluminum carabiners to their supply.

“This grant from Energy Transfer will allow us to outfit each member with thermal imaging capabilities attached to their self-contained breathing apparatus, allowing them to see victims and objects in a hazardous smoke- and heat-filled environment,” said Independent Hose Company Chief Mike Bletz.

“This is equipment is critical in situations where visibility is zero and survival relies on the ability to quickly locate victims. This will go a long way in enhancing the safety of our firefighters and the community.”

The Energy Transfer First Responder Fund provides grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations, including local fire departments, emergency medical services, county emergency management agencies, county, regional and local police departments, and other eligible agencies.

Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process, and written applications are accepted on a rolling basis for the following cycle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Letter to the Editor: To save wildlife, we need less hunting, not more