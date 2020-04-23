Harrisburg—In the coming days and weeks, some exotic travelers will be pouring into Pennsylvania, invading our communities and speeding around farm country.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are one of Pennsylvania’s surest signs that spring is upon us. Their typical annual arrival is right around May 1, but in early springs, like this year’s, there are always a few brave souls that plunge north over the Mason-Dixon well before other more-cautious neotropical birds settle into Penn’s Woods.

Given the hummingbird’s size, and its inability to store energy, it’s risky behavior. And sometimes, cold fronts chase them south, but more often than not, they stick it out. If you have a hummingbird feeder out in late April and early May, you’ll see it firsthand.

The hummingbird’s arrival is tied to the availability of food: flower nectar, small insects and, of course, what many of them depend upon most, artificial feeders. They generally have a good feel for when they can return to Penn’s Woods. Life is a great teacher.

“A lot of hummingbirds return and immediately look for the feeder that they used in the past,” noted Joe Kosack, a Game Commission education specialist. “Typically, they’re the males that will try to take over the feeder, terrorizing other males that approach it. Females, however, are welcomed company.”

Hummingbirds nest in Pennsylvania every spring. It’s mainly why they come. Having a feeder out earlier than others is one of the best ways to pull in early-birds. If you want to keep them around, make sure you offer some natural sources of food. There are a large variety of ornamental plants that will attract hummers. They include: coralbells, salvia, trumpeter vine, honeysuckle or other plants that offer tubular flowers. The birds also are fond of mimosa, but the invasive tree/shrub can be tough on native species.

Feeders have become very popular, because they’re inexpensive, readily accessible and a decorative way to dress up the porch. Once they attract birds, the hummers provide countless hours of entertainment and serve as great conversation starters.

Buy a feeder with red components, if you don’t have flowers in your beds that will attract hummingbirds. If it fails to attract birds, move it near a bed with flowers already pulling in hummers. Once they start using the feeder, slowly move it back toward where you’d prefer to have it. Normally they’ll follow, unless there are other nearby feeders, or flower beds.