Wellsboro, Pa. — Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries will hold its first dog show this weekend with proceeds going toward local animals in need.

It’s a brand-new, one-of-a-kind event celebrating canines of all breeds/mixes, sizes, ages, and abilities.

“My Dog’s a Show Off” will be held this Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Canyon Veterinary Clinic’s grounds at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis).

“We’re incredibly excited to introduce this new event as a fundraiser to help the lost, abandoned and at-risk animals we assist through Second Chance,” said Jim Howe, Second Chance’s board president.

The Show Off is centered around fun competitions for dogs, with categories such as “Waggiest Tail,” “Best Veteran,” “Gentle Giants” and “Best Trick.”

Fourteen competitions throughout the day culminate with “Struttin’ Down the Runway,” a fashion show for pooches and their humans. Each competition category will be judged with prizes for the winners. One dog out of the 14 winners will be randomly selected as “Top Dog” to receive an even bigger prize.

Dog owners can still register for the competitions the day of the event. Registration is $15 for a dog’s first competition category and $5 for each additional category, up to four total per dog. The first 50 entrants receive an event T-shirt and matching dog bandana.

For more information on the competition and to register online, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.

The Show Off also features “Tail Gating” with pulled pork sandwiches and sides, vendors and nonprofit booths, and kid’s activities including games for prizes, coloring dog masks, “adopting” a plush dog, and photo scenes with props.

Voting for the children's hot dog decorating contest will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For more information on how kids can enter the hot dog decorating contest, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off.

General admission to the event is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Admission and a pulled pork meal is $20, with food also available à la carte. For more information about the event, visit the website or see updates on Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries’ Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Open Williamsport: Lycoming College students' home away from home