Lock Haven, Pa. — The inaugural Fringe Festival in downtown Lock Haven is set for this fall and organizers are looking for performers, musicians, and creative artists to join the event.

ABSOLUTELY! Theatre and Fundraising, along with the Clinton County Tourist Promotion Agency, has planned the first Downtown Lock Haven Fringe Festival, set for September 29-30 at multiple venues in the city.

A Fringe Festival is an open-access event to promote performances by bands, solo musicians, theatre, cabaret, spoken word, street performers and unique creative visual artists.

Creative artists are encouraged to submit a free entry by contacting Brady Carnahan at absolutelyinfo@gmail.com.

ABSOLUTELY! Theatre and Fundraising is a non-profit group serving the Lock Haven region. Board members include Brady Carnahan, John Gradel and Rick Schulze.

