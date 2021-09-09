The September 2011 flood was devastating, wiping out homes, cabins, and businesses along Rt. 87, among other locations in the county. Take a look at some scenes taken in the days following.
1 of 13
Sept 2011 Flood Memories12.jpg
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories.jpg
Where a welcome mat once sat at a the front door, only caked mud remained.
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories2.jpg
Evidence of severe erosion along the Loyalsock Creek
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories3.jpg
Sept 2011 Flood Memories4.jpg
Sept 2011 Flood Memories5.jpg
Pier 87
Sept 2011 Flood Memories6.jpg
Pier 87
Sept 2011 Flood Memories7.jpg
Gas cans washed away, and re-collected
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories8.jpg
Memories clinging to tree branches
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories9.jpg
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories10.jpg
Looking at what had been Wallace Run Rd. from Rt. 87
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories11.jpg
Former driving range along Rt. 87
C. Pauling / NCPA
Sept 2011 Flood Memories13.jpg
C. Pauling / NCPA
Pier 87 Bar & Grill's post invited residents to share their memories of the flood and aftermath.
One person reminisced, "We saw homes along 405 between Muncy and Hughesville that never had water take on so much damage. Sheds were floating through the fields across from our home on Lime Bluff Road. I rescued a little kitten that was treading water by a friends home and I still have her."
A Barbours native experienced the complete destruction of her home at only 12 years old. "I learned so many skills helping rebuild my house as a 12-year-old and am so grateful for my friends and family who helped us in that time of need," she wrote on her Facebook page.
How were you impacted by the flood caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011 and how did you rebuild? Share your memories and stories with news@northcentralpa.com.
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!