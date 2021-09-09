Many in the Northcentral Pa. community vividly remember the historic flood on Sept. 7, 2011 -- and its devastating aftermath.

Local businesses and community members have remarked on the struggle that persisted for weeks, months, and even years after the event.

Pier 87 Bar and Grill offers a beautiful tribute to the community and their flood response on their Facebook page. They created a t-shirt logo in honor of the anniversary.

"That week saw Hurricane Irene hit this area about 6 days before Tropical Storm Lee dump 12" of rain on an already swelling Sock," Pier 87 wrote on their Facebook page.

Flooding was at never-before-seen levels and families lost homes, cabins, and businesses along the Loyalsock Creek.

Pier 87 Bar & Grill's post invited residents to share their memories of the flood and aftermath.

One person reminisced, "We saw homes along 405 between Muncy and Hughesville that never had water take on so much damage. Sheds were floating through the fields across from our home on Lime Bluff Road. I rescued a little kitten that was treading water by a friends home and I still have her."

A Barbours native experienced the complete destruction of her home at only 12 years old. "I learned so many skills helping rebuild my house as a 12-year-old and am so grateful for my friends and family who helped us in that time of need," she wrote on her Facebook page.

How were you impacted by the flood caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011 and how did you rebuild? Share your memories and stories with news@northcentralpa.com.