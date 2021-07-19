Montoursville, Pa. -- Police are looking to identify two men who allegedly dumped waste and other items at the recycling containers in Indian Park.

In a Facebook post asking for assistance, police wrote, "anyone who has information please contact the Montoursville Police at 570-368-2488 or send a note through Facebook Messenger. Please do not post any names in the comments section."

Illegal dumping at recycling and drop-off sites has been a problem plaguing the area recently.

Without their collection bins, the American Rescue Workers said they would not be able to gather donations in such large volumes. However, people dumping glass, leaving furniture, garbage, and other unprocessable items is causing the ARW to offer reminders about what can and can not be left at their donation bins.

Even one glass item that shatters in a collection bin can render the entire bin's worth of donations unusable, as it becomes unsafe for workers to separate items, they said.

In early July, Upper Fairfield Township Supervisors elected to permanently close their recycle drop-off location due to the overload of waste and non-recycleable items being left behind.

