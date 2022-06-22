Williamsport, Pa. — Gratitude was the focus of the day on Tuesday, as Bayada Pediatrics of Williamsport invited healthcare workers from around the area to enjoy a meal on them.

Billed as the first annual Homecare Hero Recognition Day, coinciding with National Nursing Assistants' Week, the organization brought in the Caribbean Touch food truck, a new area food truck serving Caribbean cuisine.

Nurses, home health aides, and CNAs from any organization were invited for free food and prizes.

"Our purpose for hosting this event is to say thank you to caregivers in our community, and to shed light on the caregiver shortage crisis," said Jonah Millken, director of Williamsport's Bayada Pediatrics.

"We're in a caregiver crisis right now," said Milliken. "There are not enough aides and nurses out there to provide the care that's needed to people in our community."

Carolyn Kozerski, division director for Bayada, agreed. "It's the worst I've ever seen it," she said. The event was very much to recognize the existing healthcare workers, and also to raise awareness of the need for caregivers.

Bayada Pediatrics in Williamsport employs about 120 nurses and aides working in the field, with an office staff of seven. The office serves children from birth to age 18 in Lycoming County.

A misconception about home heath care is that services are granted based on income. "Our services are based on medical necessity," said Kozerski.

Pediatric patients in Bayada Pediatrics' care may require assistance with daily living, have seizures or diabetes, need help with tracheotomy care, or be on a ventilator. "Our patients have a wide range of needs," said Kozerski. When they turn 18, they move out of pediatric care but can continue to receive home health services through other Bayada offices.

"And when they graduate from our care," she said, "we celebrate!"

Home health aides and nursing staff at Bayada Pediatrics in Williamsport receive regular training in the on-site simulation lab, where sensors are attached to a dummy, and educators can watch the aide's interaction with the patient in a simulated emergency.

"Some of our staff don't see emergencies on a daily basis, so we want to be sure they're ready if something should happen," said Kozerski.

On Tuesday, there was carefree air about the caregivers who came for a meal and to connect with fellow workers.

"Home care is different," said Milliken. "You're not all working on the same unit. So we need to do events like this. We need to have these moments of connection, because more often than not, they don't work side by side. We try to do all we can to make them feel appreciated and valued."

Interested in a career in home health? Apply to Bayada Pediatrics online.

