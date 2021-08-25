Charleston Twp. -- The 13th Annual Step Outdoors Tryathlon and 5K Trail Run/Walk will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township via Charleston Street and Hills Creek Lake Road.

There are no competitive categories in the triathlon or 5K. Every finisher will receive a medallion.

Registration is online only. There is no registration by mail and no in-person event-day registration.

To register online, visit www.stepoutdoors.org. Those who preregister by Wednesday, Sept. 1 will be guaranteed a free event T-shirt in the size they order. Any surplus event T-shirts will be available at check-in on race day as sizes and quantities allow.

The deadline to register online is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Check-in time will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the tent between the park’s bathhouse and concession stand. The pre-race talk for all entrants, especially those participating for the first time, will be at 9:45 a.m.

Individuals of all ages can take part in this triathlon. Those who want to solo can do all three legs of the event themselves or two or three people can form a team and do them. The event also includes a 5K stand-alone option for runners and walkers who only want to do the 5K.

A great introductory event for the novice, the triathlon is also for the seasoned triathlete because of its unique course.

The triathlon starts with the 5K on park roads and trails around the perimeter of Hills Creek Lake. All runners and walkers, whether they are participating in the 5K only or the triathlon, will start at the same time and location and follow the same course.

The next leg of the triathlon is a paddling event on the lake with competitors either kayaking or canoeing a 1.75-mile course identified with temporary markers. The triathlon ends with bikers traveling 8 miles on a course of dirt and hardtop roads in and around the park.

The focus of the Step Outdoors TRYathlon is on trying rather than winning, on camaraderie rather than competition and on personal challenge rather than place of finish. That is the reason age and gender categories were eliminated in 2015.

Individuals who register online for the 5K Trail Run/Walk only will pay a $25 entry fee; to do the three legs of the triathlon solo, a $30 entry fee; and to do the triathlon as a member of a two- or three-person team, a $60 entry fee. There is also a processing fee.

More information and past results are posted at www.stepoutdoors.org.

For information about where to rent bikes, kayaks or canoes, contact Tim Morey by calling (570) 724-8561 or emailing tmorey@pa.gov.