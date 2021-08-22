Williamsport, Pa. - A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design.

Brian and Joanna Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA.

The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.

Brian Flynn, an assistant professor of graphic design, serves as department head for Art and Design and co-authored Visual Literacy Workbook for Graphic Design and Fine Arts Students, published by Oxford University Press.

He said that he strongly encourages graphic design students to participate in industry competitions and networking opportunities with alumni. His mentorship influenced several award-winning experiences offered by the American Advertising Federation.

Joanna Flynn serves as dean of curriculum and instruction for the college. Previously, she was an associate professor of mathematics and earned the highest honor presented to a Penn College faculty member, the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award.

She has twice been the recipient of the President’s Award for Outstanding Assessment of Student Learning in 2016 and again in 2021.

The Flynns’ support spans all of the college’s institutional priorities. They have long supported the academic and athletic experience to develop leaders in and outside of the classroom, and they have provided financial assistance to recruitment initiatives that make an applied technology education more accessible to prospective students who are passionate about their chosen career fields.

By establishing their own named scholarship, the college said the couple is empowering graphic design students to envision their own futures.

“The Flynns’ thoughtful generosity provides immediate and long-lasting impact,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations.

“Their preference to make an annual award while building an endowment will provide meaningful funding to a graphic design student this fall semester, while setting the stage for future students in the years to come," Kline said.

“Joanna and I are pleased to provide a scholarship to talented students who have shown dedication to graphic design and their overall college experience,” Brian Flynn said.

“Alumni of the graphic design program are working at the top of their field in positions with Apple, Disney Streaming, YouTube and Penn State University, to name a few. With this scholarship, we hope to assist future graphic design students in achieving their educational goals and becoming leaders in their field," he added.